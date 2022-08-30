U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Aviation Battalion-Japan during exercise Orient Shield 22 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ebino, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. A FARP is a temporary expeditionary location used for fueling and rearming aircraft. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 23:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856240
|VIRIN:
|220830-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109199195
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CAMP EBINO, MIYAZAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, MWSS-171 conduct FARP operations: OrientShield22, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
