MWSS-171 conduct FARP operations: OrientShield22

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 establish a forward arming and refueling point in support of U.S. Soldiers assigned to United States Army Aviation Battalion-Japan during exercise Orient Shield 22 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Camp Ebino, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022. A FARP is a temporary expeditionary location used for fueling and rearming aircraft. Orient Shield 22 is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.