Air Station Astoria medevacs crewman from CFV Preamble off Tillamook Bay, OR

A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a 56-year-old male crew member from the commercial fishing vessel Preamble approximately 63 miles southwest of Tillamook Bay, Oregon, Sept. 2, 2022. The aircrew transported the man to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Astoria.
|09.02.2022
|09.02.2022 23:06
|B-Roll
|856239
|220902-G-G0213-1001
|DOD_109199178
|00:00:51
|Location:
|OR, US
|1
|1
