    Air Station Astoria medevacs crewman from CFV Preamble off Tillamook Bay, OR

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk crew medevacs a 56-year-old male crew member from the commercial fishing vessel Preamble approximately 63 miles southwest of Tillamook Bay, Oregon, Sept. 2, 2022. The aircrew transported the man to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Astoria.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856239
    VIRIN: 220902-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_109199178
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: OR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Astoria medevacs crewman from CFV Preamble off Tillamook Bay, OR, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D13
    Air Station Astoria
    Medieval
    Preamble

