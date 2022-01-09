Exchange Veteran Benefits 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Attention Veterans. You can shop tax-free for life.

Come home to your military exchanges for tax-free shopping, exclusive pricing, and free shipping options.

100% of earnings go back to military communities, keeping today's military ready and resilient.

You served. You sacrificed. You earned this benefit.

Visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets to Shop and Save today.