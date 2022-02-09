Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, AGFC and other agencies host Labor Day safety media event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by James Woods 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and other local agency partners met at Murray Lock and Dam today for a water and recreation holiday safety media event.
    B-Roll

    1. Jason Velazquez, USACE Park Ranger
    2. Kayla Gomance, Arkansas State Parks
    3. Randall Townsend overview of the day
    4. Tour of the lock and dam.
    5. Long shot

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856220
    VIRIN: 220902-D-NJ924-029
    PIN: 1143
    Filename: DOD_109198801
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, AGFC and other agencies host Labor Day safety media event, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Life Jacket
    Water safety
    Little Rock District
    Labor Day Holiday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT