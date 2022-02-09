The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and other local agency partners met at Murray Lock and Dam today for a water and recreation holiday safety media event.
B-Roll
1. Jason Velazquez, USACE Park Ranger
2. Kayla Gomance, Arkansas State Parks
3. Randall Townsend overview of the day
4. Tour of the lock and dam.
5. Long shot
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856220
|VIRIN:
|220902-D-NJ924-029
|PIN:
|1143
|Filename:
|DOD_109198801
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, AGFC and other agencies host Labor Day safety media event, by James Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT