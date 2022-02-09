President Biden discusses American Rescue Plan investments to help boost regional economic strategies that lifts all communities.
The White House
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 13:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856216
|Filename:
|DOD_109198724
|Length:
|00:50:34
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Discusses American Rescue Plan Investments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT