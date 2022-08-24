Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BRAZIL

    08.24.2022

    Video by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Air Force special operators from the 106th Rescue Wing’s 103rd Rescue Squadron, the 142nd Wing’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron and aircrews from an HC-130 Combat King II and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters work together with their Brazilian Air Force special operations counterparts and aircrew during a mass casualty exercise on Aug. 24, 2022 in the vicinity of Campo Grande, Brazil.

    This portion of the exercise showcased day to night infiltration/exfiltration with patients being airlifted by HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters to an awaiting HC-130J Combat King II where further medical treatment took place as they were airlifted out for higher level care in this exercise scenario.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photos and videos by Maj. Michael O'Hagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856207
    VIRIN: 220824-F-SB907-655
    PIN: 12338
    Filename: DOD_109198601
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMPO GRANDE, MS, BR 
    Hometown: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil, by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    HC-130
    HH-60
    NYNG
    106RW
    TAPIO22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT