106th Rescue Wing trains in Brazil

U.S. Air Force special operators from the 106th Rescue Wing’s 103rd Rescue Squadron, the 142nd Wing’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron and aircrews from an HC-130 Combat King II and two HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters work together with their Brazilian Air Force special operations counterparts and aircrew during a mass casualty exercise on Aug. 24, 2022 in the vicinity of Campo Grande, Brazil.



This portion of the exercise showcased day to night infiltration/exfiltration with patients being airlifted by HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters to an awaiting HC-130J Combat King II where further medical treatment took place as they were airlifted out for higher level care in this exercise scenario.



(U.S. Air National Guard photos and videos by Maj. Michael O'Hagan)