Maj. Nathan Smith, 35th Infantry Division Deputy G4, shouts-out the Kansas Royals, along with his family and friends, from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 06:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|856183
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-KK913-130
|Filename:
|DOD_109198277
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KS, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Smith shouts-out the Kansas City Royals, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
