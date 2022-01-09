Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill B-Roll

    JAPAN

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Routine short-notice ACM drills ensure III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt Albert J. carls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856181
    VIRIN: 220901-M-UH432-478
    Filename: DOD_109198264
    Length: 00:14:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill B-Roll, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Readiness
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marines
    ACM
    Rapid Response Drill

