U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division conduct an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2022. Routine short-notice ACM drills ensure III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines remain ready to rapidly deploy and maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt Albert J. carls)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2022 05:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856181
|VIRIN:
|220901-M-UH432-478
|Filename:
|DOD_109198264
|Length:
|00:14:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MEF ACM Rapid Response Drill B-Roll, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
