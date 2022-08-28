Orient Shield 22 Anti-Tank Live Fire Exercise

Various anti-tank missile live fire exercises conducted by Soldiers from the US Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Oyanohara Training Area on August 28, 2022. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
|08.28.2022
|09.02.2022 05:58
|PSA
|856178
|220828-N-NV251-1003
|DOD_109198219
|00:01:00
|YAMATO, KUMAMOTO, JP
|0
|0
