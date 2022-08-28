Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 22 Anti-Tank Live Fire Exercise

    YAMATO, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    08.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Various anti-tank missile live fire exercises conducted by Soldiers from the US Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Oyanohara Training Area on August 28, 2022. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability, and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.02.2022 05:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856178
    VIRIN: 220828-N-NV251-1003
    Filename: DOD_109198219
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YAMATO, KUMAMOTO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 22 Anti-Tank Live Fire Exercise, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    javelin
    anti-tank
    JGSDF
    bilateral
    OrientShield
    OrientShield22

