73A U.S. Army Social Worker

Capt. Alexis Conception, a social worker assigned to 18th Medical Command, talks about her journey in the Army and her transition in changing MOS at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 1. As a Social Worker, you'll be able to provide direct services to help improve the mental well-being of the Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856147
|VIRIN:
|220901-A-LR057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197866
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
