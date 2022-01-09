73A U.S. Army Social Worker

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Alexis Conception, a social worker assigned to 18th Medical Command, talks about her journey in the Army and her transition in changing MOS at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 1. As a Social Worker, you'll be able to provide direct services to help improve the mental well-being of the Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)