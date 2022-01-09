Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    73A U.S. Army Social Worker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Capt. Alexis Conception, a social worker assigned to 18th Medical Command, talks about her journey in the Army and her transition in changing MOS at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, September 1. As a Social Worker, you'll be able to provide direct services to help improve the mental well-being of the Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856147
    VIRIN: 220901-A-LR057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109197866
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 73A U.S. Army Social Worker, by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    25ID
    Social Worker
    Strike Hard
    73A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT