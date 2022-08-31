B-Roll of some of the construction going on around Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856131
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-FN051-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109197620
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety Tyndall B-Roll Package, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT