00;00;05 B-Roll of Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers handing out water at distribution sites. Begins with Governor Tate Reeves thanking a Soldier.
00;35;15 The Adjutant General of Mississippi, Major General Janson Boyles addresses the media at a press conference held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. This is also one of the POD sites.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856127
|VIRIN:
|220901-Z-CV460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109197590
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jackson Mississippi Water Distribution, by Bill Valentine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT