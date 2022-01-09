Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackson Mississippi Water Distribution

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Bill Valentine 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    00;00;05 B-Roll of Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers handing out water at distribution sites. Begins with Governor Tate Reeves thanking a Soldier.
    00;35;15 The Adjutant General of Mississippi, Major General Janson Boyles addresses the media at a press conference held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. This is also one of the POD sites.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856127
    VIRIN: 220901-Z-CV460-001
    Filename: DOD_109197590
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Mississippi
    Jackson
    Emergency
    State Active Duty
    Water Distribution

