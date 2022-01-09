Physicians Discuss Military Health Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, discusses health care issues of interest to military families and veterans at a Blue Star Families event. Other guests include Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency; Dr. Shereef Elnahal, undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Dr. Jane Kim, chief consultant for preventative medicine at the VA; and Jeanette Betancourt, a senior vice president at Sesame Workshop.