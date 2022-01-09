Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physicians Discuss Military Health Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, discusses health care issues of interest to military families and veterans at a Blue Star Families event. Other guests include Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency; Dr. Shereef Elnahal, undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Dr. Jane Kim, chief consultant for preventative medicine at the VA; and Jeanette Betancourt, a senior vice president at Sesame Workshop.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 16:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856120
    Filename: DOD_109197511
    Length: 01:11:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physicians Discuss Military Health Care, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT