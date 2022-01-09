Physicians Discuss Military Health Care

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, discusses health care issues of interest to military families and veterans at a Blue Star Families event. Other guests include Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, director of the Defense Health Agency; Dr. Shereef Elnahal, undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs; Dr. Jane Kim, chief consultant for preventative medicine at the VA; and Jeanette Betancourt, a senior vice president at Sesame Workshop.
|09.01.2022
|09.01.2022 16:17
|Briefings
|856120
|DOD_109197511
|01:11:33
|US
|1
|1
