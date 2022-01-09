FAIP Feature

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    CJ "Horns" Gagnon explains the First Assignment Instructor Pilot or FAIP program at the 80th FTW at SAFB.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856106
    VIRIN: 220901-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109197408
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: TX, US

    Pilot

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    T6 Texan
    ENJJPT
    FAIP

