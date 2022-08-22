106th Recue Wing, New York Air National Guard, trains during Exercise Tapio

A 106th Rescue Wing HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter in the vicinity of Campo Grande, Brazil on August 22, 2022.
Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing are participating in Exercise TÁPIO, a combined Brazilian and U.S. exercise taking place in Campo Grade, Brazil, Aug. 8-31, 2022. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsored joint exercise scenario involves irregular warfare against a paramilitary force. Participating U.S. Air Force personnel are conducting combat search and rescue and close air support operations alongside Brazilian forces to build partnerships and interoperability and increase partner nation capacity. The New York National Guard’s partner in the State Partnership Program is Brazil.
(Courtesy photo by U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Keith Orlando, HH-60 Pave Hawk special mission aviator for the 106th Rescue Wing)
