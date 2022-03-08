Astronaut rescue training with Air Force PJ's and Navy rescue swimmers

U.S. Space Command & 1st Air Force (AFSPACE)'s Detachment 3 teamed up with the U.S. Navy in conducting astronaut rescue training, creating a new joint forces solution to support NASA. Air Force PJ's joined Navy rescue swimmers, boarding Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters to train at Patrick Space Force Base, FL. The joint team can now, if needed, together perform astronaut rescue operations for a variety of missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 12:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856080
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-FP476-567
|Filename:
|DOD_109196932
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
