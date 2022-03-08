Astronaut rescue training with Air Force PJ's and Navy rescue swimmers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Command & 1st Air Force (AFSPACE)'s Detachment 3 teamed up with the U.S. Navy in conducting astronaut rescue training, creating a new joint forces solution to support NASA. Air Force PJ's joined Navy rescue swimmers, boarding Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters to train at Patrick Space Force Base, FL. The joint team can now, if needed, together perform astronaut rescue operations for a variety of missions.