    Astronaut rescue training with Air Force PJ's and Navy rescue swimmers

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Michael Dougherty 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH)

    U.S. Space Command & 1st Air Force (AFSPACE)'s Detachment 3 teamed up with the U.S. Navy in conducting astronaut rescue training, creating a new joint forces solution to support NASA. Air Force PJ's joined Navy rescue swimmers, boarding Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopters to train at Patrick Space Force Base, FL. The joint team can now, if needed, together perform astronaut rescue operations for a variety of missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856080
    VIRIN: 220803-F-FP476-567
    Filename: DOD_109196932
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astronaut rescue training with Air Force PJ's and Navy rescue swimmers, by Michael Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    NASA
    Seahawk
    VALEX
    HSFS
    Crew 5

