    1st AD CAB deploys to Europe in support of V Corps - Portrait/Social Media

    DENMARK

    08.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade offloads aircraft and equipment at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark, August 22, 2022. Approximately 40 aircraft and more than 1,700 equipment items were staged at the port facility before being transported to locations throughout the European theater to support V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856073
    VIRIN: 220822-A-QE881-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196913
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st AD CAB deploys to Europe in support of V Corps - Portrait/Social Media, by SPC Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    Victory Corps

