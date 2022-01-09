video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Teachers from across the Eastern Recruiting Region learn the basic elements of becoming a United States Marine, as a part of the Educator’s Workshop, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C. over the course of FY22.

The Educator’s Workshop is a program in which educators from across the nation visit MCRD Parris Island, for a week, where they experience the fundamentals of recruit training.

The mission of the Educator’s Workshop Program is to allow educators, administrators, and counselors a newfound knowledge to take back to their classrooms. This knowledge allows them to better inform students who are interested in a Marine Corps career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)