    DHA September 11th message 2022

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    LTG Place and CSM Gragg offer reflections and remembrances for September 11th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 10:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856023
    VIRIN: 220829-A-PO177-915
    Filename: DOD_109196499
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA September 11th message 2022, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    September 11th
    Patriot Day
    DHA

