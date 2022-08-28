Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Run For A T-Shirt 5K, Camp Arifjan,

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.28.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group – Kuwait, MWR, hosts a Run For A T-Shirt 5K at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 28, 2022. The Directorate of Installation Support staff, work alongside Red Cross, and the USO to bring events like this one to service members and civilians serving in Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 05:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856001
    VIRIN: 220828-D-VN697-035
    Filename: DOD_109196190
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    TAGS

    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    MWR Camp Arifjan
    Run For A Shirt 5K

