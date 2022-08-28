Area Support Group – Kuwait, MWR, hosts a Run For A T-Shirt 5K at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 28, 2022. The Directorate of Installation Support staff, work alongside Red Cross, and the USO to bring events like this one to service members and civilians serving in Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2022 05:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856001
|VIRIN:
|220828-D-VN697-035
|Filename:
|DOD_109196190
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Run For A T-Shirt 5K, Camp Arifjan,, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
