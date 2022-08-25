Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 SFS conduct Non-lethal Weapons Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Security Forces Squadron conducts a Non-lethal Weapons Course on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 25, 2022. The course teaches Airmen about different non-lethal weapons, how and when to use them. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 02:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855992
    VIRIN: 220825-F-NI202-1001
    Filename: DOD_109196008
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 SFS conduct Non-lethal Weapons Course, by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Non-lethal Weapons Course
    36 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT