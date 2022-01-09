Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SonLight Inn comforts Wolf Pack Airmen B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package from a video package on a SonLight Inn feature video. Footage includes, Airmen playing video games, board games, talking in groups and cooking. There are establishing shots, panning shots, medium shots and close up shots.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855987
    VIRIN: 220901-F-RA633-1002
    Filename: DOD_109195915
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SonLight Inn comforts Wolf Pack Airmen B-Roll Package, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Resiliency
    Chaplain Corps
    SonLight Inn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT