    Camp Humphrey's BDAACH Fire Drill

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Nathanial Johnson 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital held a fire drill exercise to allow local fire fighters to get acquainted to the building in case of an emergency. This is the first fire drill of tis type in the facility and will allow the firefighters and hospital staff to be familiar with the procedures to take incase a fire were to occur.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 21:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855981
    VIRIN: 220819-A-JL185-724
    Filename: DOD_109195742
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Humphrey's BDAACH Fire Drill, by PFC Nathanial Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    korea

    safety

    fire drill

    camp humphreys

    korea
    safety
    fire drill
    hospital
    camp humphreys

