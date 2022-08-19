Camp Humphrey's BDAACH Fire Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital held a fire drill exercise to allow local fire fighters to get acquainted to the building in case of an emergency. This is the first fire drill of tis type in the facility and will allow the firefighters and hospital staff to be familiar with the procedures to take incase a fire were to occur.