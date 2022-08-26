U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rex Monif, a Dentist assigned to 806th Hospital Center, Ohio, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), works alongside U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Alexsis Green, a dental assistant assigned to 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota, while performing a dental exam and tooth extraction on a young Guatemalan child on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855978
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-ED017-0917
|PIN:
|917
|Filename:
|DOD_109195723
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22, by SSG Dustin Biven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
