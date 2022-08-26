Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rex Monif, a Dentist assigned to 806th Hospital Center, Ohio, deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), works alongside U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Alexsis Green, a dental assistant assigned to 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota, while performing a dental exam and tooth extraction on a young Guatemalan child on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.