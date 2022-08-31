Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Marisa Mason Talks About Overcoming Suicide Ideation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt introduces a video for National Suicide Prevention Month featuring Chief Yeoman Marisa Mason, where she gives a personal account of how she overcame some mental health challenges to lead a rich and fulfilling life. YNC Mason’s video is now available for viewing on the Navy Reserve website, www.navyreserve.navy.mil, and for viewing and sharing on the Navy Reserve’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn).

    Mental health is one major component of every Sailor’s overall health and wellness, and is in line with CNO’s Get Real Get Better call to action, advancing a culture of excellence and accelerating our warfighting advantage. It is also in line with CNR’s Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2022 fourth line of effort: Develop the Force. As Vice Adm. John Mustin stated, “we must be fit to be Warfighting Ready - intellectually fit, physically fit and emotionally fit.”

    For a comprehensive list of mental health resources available to all Navy Reserve Sailors, please scan the attached QR code, or visit: https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/Resources/Mental-Health-Resources/
    Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP) is another resource dedicated to the psychological health and resiliency of those serving in the US Navy Reserve and the US Marine Corps Reserve. PHOP is a CONFIDENTIAL and FREE service. PHOP provides consultation, education, assessment and connection to resources.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855963
    VIRIN: 220831-N-LO372-0003
    Filename: DOD_109195308
    Length: 00:12:49
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Marisa Mason Talks About Overcoming Suicide Ideation, by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vice Adm John Mustin
    Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt
    Chief Yeoman Marisa Mason
    September National Suicide Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT