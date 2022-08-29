Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spouse Culture Highlight: Mr. Scottie McElroy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    Mr. Scottie McElroy, U.S. Air Force spouse, shares his experience as a male military spouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855962
    VIRIN: 220829-F-AR051-466
    Filename: DOD_109195289
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouse Culture Highlight: Mr. Scottie McElroy, by SSgt Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT