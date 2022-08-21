Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

    WATKINS GLEN, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220821-N-RB168-1002 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) — Eleven Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh take the oath of enlistment at the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, from Aloha, Ore., administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WATKINS GLEN, NY, US 

