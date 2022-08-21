Future Sailors Enlist at NASCAR Race

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220821-N-RB168-1002 WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) — Eleven Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh take the oath of enlistment at the Go Bowling at the Watkins Glen NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, from Aloha, Ore., administered the oath. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)