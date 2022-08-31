Mr. Scotty McElroy, U.S. Air Force spouse, discusses his unique experience as a male spouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 14:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855952
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-AR051-929
|Filename:
|DOD_109195120
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse Culture Highlight, by SSgt Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
