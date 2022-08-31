Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks Speaks at DARPA’s University Event

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks speaks at a DARPA Forward event at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is sponsoring the conference series at universities across the nation to spur innovation and help deliver U.S. technological advantages.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 14:29
    Location: US

