A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying Starlink mission 3-4 launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on Aug. 30, 2022, at 10:40 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The first ever Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg on Feb. 22, 2018. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855942
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194863
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LOMPOC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Starlink Mission 3-4 Launches from Vandenberg, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT