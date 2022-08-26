Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22

Lt. Col. Henry Foerster, a dentist assigned to 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), alongside U.S. Air Force MSgt. Trey Figueroa, a dental assistant assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, California, while performing a dental exam on a Guatemalan nurse on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.
