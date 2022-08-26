Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Operations In Support of HEART 22

    GUATEMALA

    08.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Biven 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Lt. Col. Henry Foerster, a dentist assigned to 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and deployed in support of Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022, (HEART 22), alongside U.S. Air Force MSgt. Trey Figueroa, a dental assistant assigned to 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis AFB, California, while performing a dental exam on a Guatemalan nurse on Aug. 26, 2022, at Hospital Regional de Occidente in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in support of HEART 22. The goal of HEART 22, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo, is to alleviate pressure on partner nation medical systems, increase medical resiliency of participants and strengthen relationships by assisting with high-impact medical services.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855935
    VIRIN: 220826-A-ED017-0102
    PIN: 102
    Filename: DOD_109194820
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: GT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

