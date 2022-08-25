With Family B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Glenn Galtere fought in the Korean War at the Chosen Reservoir over 70 years ago.

With us, he tells his story and speaks about the Marines in today’s ranks.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)