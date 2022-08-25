U.S. Marine Corps veteran Glenn Galtere fought in the Korean War at the Chosen Reservoir over 70 years ago.
With us, he tells his story and speaks about the Marines in today’s ranks.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855931
|VIRIN:
|220825-M-KM314-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109194807
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, With Family B-Roll, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT