With Family B-Roll

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Glenn Galtere fought in the Korean War at the Chosen Reservoir over 70 years ago.
    With us, he tells his story and speaks about the Marines in today’s ranks.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Interview
    Parris Island
    Retired
    Baker Company.
    Chosin Reservoir

