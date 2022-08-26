Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, commanding general U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, introduces himself to Fort Jackson.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 855930
    VIRIN: 083122-A-A4507-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109194765
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    This work, BG Kelly Welcome to Fort Jackson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    Victory Starts Here
    BG Kelly

