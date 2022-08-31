Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: message from Manny Pelaez,

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Manny Pelaez, City Council District 8 representative, provides a message to Joint Base San Antonio in support of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 13:06
