Force Master Chief Introduces Suicide Prevention Video from Chief Marisa Mason

Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt introduces a video for National Suicide Prevention Month featuring Chief Yeoman Marisa Mason, where she gives a personal account of how she overcame some mental health challenges to lead a rich and fulfilling life. YNC Mason’s video is now available for viewing on the Navy Reserve website, www.navyreserve.navy.mil, and for viewing and sharing on the Navy Reserve’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn).



Mental health is one major component of every Sailor’s overall health and wellness, and is in line with CNO’s Get Real Get Better call to action, advancing a culture of excellence and accelerating our warfighting advantage. It is also in line with CNR’s Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2022 fourth line of effort: Develop the Force. As Vice Adm. John Mustin states, “we must be fit to be Warfighting Ready - intellectually fit, physically fit and emotionally fit.”



For a comprehensive list of mental health resources available to all Navy Reserve Sailors, please scan the attached QR code, or visit: https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/Resources/Mental-Health-Resources/

Also attached is this month’s Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP) newsletter. PHOP is dedicated to the psychological health and resiliency of those serving in the US Navy Reserve and the US Marine Corps Reserve. PHOP is a CONFIDENTIAL and FREE service. PHOP provides consultation, education, assessment and connection to resources.