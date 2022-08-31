Phyllis Viagran, City Council District 3 representative, provides a message to Joint Base San Antonio in support of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and Joint Base San Antonio is preparing for a multitude of activities to help with bringing attention to this public health issue. Getting the message out encouraging JBSA personnel 'to seek help' and 'support is within reach' and always available at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
Track Title: Recognition
Composers: Bob E Thole [BUMA] 100%
Publishers: Scores of Hypersonic Music [BMI] 100%
Album: Memories : Human Story and Documentary Trailers
Catalog Number: HYPR028
Track Number: HYPR028-13
Labels: Hypersonic Music
German label code: LC 97100
ISRC: QZ-Q88-22-02993
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 12:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855924
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-GY993-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109194732
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month: message from Phyllis Viagran, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT