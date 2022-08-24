Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Communications Squadron Agile Cub exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Communications Squadron complete Agile Cub exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 26, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855921
    VIRIN: 220826-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_109194674
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Communications Squadron Agile Cub exercise, by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    combat readiness

    exercise

    MCA

    4th Communications Squadron

    Agile Cub

    TAGS

    combat readiness
    exercise
    MCA
    B-Roll
    4th Communications Squadron
    Agile Cub

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT