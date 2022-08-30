New York Army National Guard-UH-60M fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park Preserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A-UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flown by a New York Army National Guard air crew dumps 660 gallons of water from a Bambi Bucket onto a wild fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near New Paltz, New York on August 30, 2022. The New York Army National Guard dispatched two UH-60s to assist in fighting the 270-acre Napanoch Point Fire on August 30. The aircraft dumped 80 bucket loads of water on the fire at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, before bad weather grounded the missions. ( Video courtesy NY Army National Guard State Aviation Office)