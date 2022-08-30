Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Army National Guard-UH-60M fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park Preserve

    MINNEWASKA STATE PARK PRESERVE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    New York National Guard

    A-UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter flown by a New York Army National Guard air crew dumps 660 gallons of water from a Bambi Bucket onto a wild fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near New Paltz, New York on August 30, 2022. The New York Army National Guard dispatched two UH-60s to assist in fighting the 270-acre Napanoch Point Fire on August 30. The aircraft dumped 80 bucket loads of water on the fire at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, before bad weather grounded the missions. ( Video courtesy NY Army National Guard State Aviation Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855914
    VIRIN: 220830-Z-A3538-1002
    PIN: 1011
    Filename: DOD_109194560
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: MINNEWASKA STATE PARK PRESERVE, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Army National Guard-UH-60M fire fighting mission at Minnewaska State Park Preserve, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighting
    UH-60
    NYNG
    Minnewaska State Park Preserve

