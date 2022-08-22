6 ARW Airmen showcase readiness during ACE CAPSTONE

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing sent six KC-135’s to Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug 22, 2022. The Airmen completed their capstone exercise as part of the Agile Combat Employment program. The Airmen demonstrated skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Charleston
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    Bangor
    6 ARW

