U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing sent six KC-135’s to Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug 22, 2022. The Airmen completed their capstone exercise as part of the Agile Combat Employment program. The Airmen demonstrated skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855910
|VIRIN:
|220822-F-OH732-320
|Filename:
|DOD_109194548
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6 ARW Airmen showcase readiness during ACE CAPSTONE, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
