The 96th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is one the biggest and busiest EOD flights in the Air Force. Hear what Eglin's EOD techs say about balancing their regular operations with the 96th Test Wing's unique mission. (US Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
|07.26.2022
|08.31.2022 11:31
|Series
|855908
|220726-F-RI677-036
|DOD_109194432
|00:02:52
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, Mission Monday: 96th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Eglin Air Force Base
