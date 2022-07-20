The 96th Test Wing's explosive ordnance disposal flight conducted chemical operations training, July 20, 2022. (US Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855903
|VIRIN:
|220720-F-RI677-037
|Filename:
|DOD_109194355
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Chemical Operations Training, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Eglin Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT