    EOD Chemical Operations Training

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Test Wing's explosive ordnance disposal flight conducted chemical operations training, July 20, 2022. (US Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855903
    VIRIN: 220720-F-RI677-037
    Filename: DOD_109194355
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Chemical Operations Training, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Eglin
    EOD
    chemical operations

