The 96th Test Wing's explosive ordnance disposal flight received a new robotic system, Aug. 29, 2022. Senior Airman Christopher Roy explains how the new system is a major upgrade in terms of both capability and safety. (US Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
This work, Eglin EOD trains on new robotic system, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Eglin Air Force Base
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
