    Eglin EOD trains on new robotic system

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Test Wing's explosive ordnance disposal flight received a new robotic system, Aug. 29, 2022. Senior Airman Christopher Roy explains how the new system is a major upgrade in terms of both capability and safety. (US Air Force video/Jaime Bishopp)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855894
    VIRIN: 220831-F-RI677-038
    Filename: DOD_109194219
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin EOD trains on new robotic system, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

    robot
    Eglin
    EOD
    T7

