Engineers of the West Virginia National Guard 119th Engineer Company (Sapper) participate in Exercise Noble Partner In the Vaziani Training Area of Georgia Aug 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855882
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-KP987-414
|Filename:
|DOD_109194072
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
