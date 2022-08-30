Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Engineers of the West Virginia National Guard 119th Engineer Company (Sapper) participate in Exercise Noble Partner In the Vaziani Training Area of Georgia Aug 30, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855882
    VIRIN: 220830-A-KP987-414
    Filename: DOD_109194072
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    ReadyandResilient
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT