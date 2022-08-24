U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), practice sling load and medical hoist operations with the Romanian Air Force, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 23-24, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 06:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855868
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193944
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|COLMESNEIL, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, “Screaming Eagles” Soldiers conduct sling load operations and medical hoist training with Romanian Air Force, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
12B Combat Engineer
LEAVE A COMMENT