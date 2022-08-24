Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Screaming Eagles” Soldiers conduct sling load operations and medical hoist training with Romanian Air Force

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Justin Leva 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), practice sling load and medical hoist operations with the Romanian Air Force, at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 23-24, 2022.
    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 06:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855868
    VIRIN: 220824-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_109193944
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: COLMESNEIL, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, “Screaming Eagles” Soldiers conduct sling load operations and medical hoist training with Romanian Air Force, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

