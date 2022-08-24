(abbreviated version)
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Jarone, a combat engineer assigned to 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks about his motivation to join and reenlist in the U.S. Army at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 23-24, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 06:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855865
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-SN541-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109193940
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|COLMESNEIL, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, “Screaming Eagles” combat engineer shares experiences as a US Soldier, by SPC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT