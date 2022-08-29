3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division test fires their M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks as part of the 'Ready to Fight' exercise. During this exercise the brigade will verify their readiness by test firing all weapons systems within the unit. 3ABCT is working alongside NATO allies and security partners in the region to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 06:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855864
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-GY122-663
|Filename:
|DOD_109193939
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, GREYWOLF Test Fires M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
