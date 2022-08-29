GREYWOLF Test Fires M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division test fires their M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks as part of the 'Ready to Fight' exercise. During this exercise the brigade will verify their readiness by test firing all weapons systems within the unit. 3ABCT is working alongside NATO allies and security partners in the region to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.