    GREYWOLF Test Fires M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank

    POLAND

    08.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division test fires their M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks as part of the 'Ready to Fight' exercise. During this exercise the brigade will verify their readiness by test firing all weapons systems within the unit. 3ABCT is working alongside NATO allies and security partners in the region to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 06:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855864
    VIRIN: 220829-A-GY122-663
    Filename: DOD_109193939
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Test Fires M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Abrams
    Armored
    Poland
    3ABCT

