    Police Week 2022 Closing Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a closing ceremony to end Police Week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 05:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855858
    VIRIN: 220520-N-EH855-933
    Filename: DOD_109193922
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2022 Closing Ceremony, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    honor
    closing
    week
    police

