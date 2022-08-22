1st Armored Division Deploys to Europe in Support of V Corps

1st Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade offloads aircraft and equipment at the port in Esbjerg, Denmark, August 22, 2022. Approximately 40 aircraft and more than 1,700 equipment items were staged at the port facility before being transported to locations throughout the European theater to support V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 04:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855852
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-QE881-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109193859
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DK
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
